Delimitation: Stalin warns of ''massive'' agitation if TN harmed or if power of northern states rises

Reiterating his allegation that secrecy shrouds the proposed delimitation process, Stalin in a video message said that without consulting not just the DMK but any political party or any state, the BJP-led Centre was attempting to proceed unilaterally.

"We do not even know how this delimitation exercise is going to be carried out. No explanation has been provided so far regarding the proposed Constitutional amendment."

When such secrecy surrounds this process, it only strengthens the suspicion that a grave danger lies beneath. The people of the southern states are gripped with deep concern, he said.