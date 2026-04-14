US, Iran may meet again in Islamabad for second round of talks by next week: Report

The contacts are ongoing for the revival of stalled negotiations between the US and Iran, and talks may be held again before the end of the two-week ceasefire on April 21, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing highly placed sources.

They said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Field Marshal Asim Munir are making hectic efforts to ensure the second round of talks, which may end the Gulf war.

In some high-level meetings held in Islamabad, indications have been given to prepare for the next round of talks between the top leadership of the two warring sides, who held the first direct negotiations in 47 years over the weekend.