Bihar's longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar resigns, Samrat Choudhary named successor

Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U) and became a Rajya Sabha MP last week, resigned as the chief minister earlier in the day.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whom the BJP parliamentary board named central observer for the legislature party leader's election, said, “Samrat Choudhary was unanimously elected as the BJP’s legislature party leader.”

The BJP is the single largest party in the 243-strong Bihar assembly with 89 MLAs.