300 held, 7 FIRs after workers' protest; 'syndicate' angle under probe: Noida police commissioner

Addressing reporters, Singh said continuous route marches have been carried out since early morning to maintain law and order.

"Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5:00 AM. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes," she said.

The police commissioner said that over the past two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created using QR codes to add workers, indicating the possible role of an organised network.