48 hours to session, no bill in sight: Derek O'Brien on bills on women reservation, delimitation

In a post on X, O'Brien targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying, "Narendra and Amit continue to mock Parliament. And how!"

Parliament is scheduled to meet in the next 48 hours and "no one has even seen a copy of the proposed Constitutional Amendment," O'Brien said. He added, "This is what dictatorship looks like."

His remarks come amid mounting criticism from opposition parties regarding the government's push to introduce major constitutional changes, including those linked to delimitation and women's reservation.