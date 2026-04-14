UP hikes minimum wages across categories after Noida unrest

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, "The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee."

She added, "The decision was approved by CM UP late last night."

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059 and skilled workers Rs 16,868, according to an official statement.