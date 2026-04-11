What are the top headlines of the day (April 11) ?

DT Next brings you the top 07 headlines of the day (April 11, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Mathura boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 11; vessel operator held
The death toll in the boat capsize tragedy in Yamuna river in Mathura has climbed to 11 after the recovery of one more body in the search and rescue operation on Saturday, officials said, adding that the operator of the ill-fated vessel has been arrested.
2) Artemis II's record-breaking journey around moon ends with dramatic splashdown
Artemis II's astronauts closed out humanity's first lunar voyage in more than half a century with a Pacific splashdown on Friday, blazing new records near the moon with grace and joy.
3) India-flagged LPG tanker Jag Vikram crosses Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran ceasefire
An India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, Jag Vikram, has crossed the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such transit by an Indian vessel since a temporary two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran was announced, according to ship-tracking data.
4) ECI transfers Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar; Manivasan appointed
In a fresh administrative reshuffle during the election period, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar.
5) Indian racing wonderkid Atiqa Mir is now top-ranked female in FIA International Kart Ranking
Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir has emerged as the highest-ranked female in the latest FIA International Kart Ranking (IKR) in her category, marking a milestone moment in her fast rising career.
6) Asian TT: Indians extend supremacy at South Asian Youth TT with 13 gold medals
Indian paddlers underlined their regional dominance, winning 13 gold medals across categories at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.
7) DMK urges ECI to withdraw orders on Chief Secretary, DVAC appointment
The DMK has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to withdraw its recent orders appointing M. Sai Kumar as Chief Secretary and Sandeep Mittal as Director of the DVAC.