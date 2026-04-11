India-flagged LPG tanker Jag Vikram crosses Strait of Hormuz after US-Iran ceasefire

The tanker moved through the strategic waterway between Friday night and Saturday morning and was located in the Gulf of Oman, east of the Strait on Saturday afternoon, proceeding eastwards.

Jag Vikram is the ninth Indian vessel to exit the Persian Gulf since early March, while about 15 India-flagged ships remain in the region, awaiting passage.

Owned by Mumbai-based Great Eastern Shipping Company, Jag Vikram is a mid-sized gas carrier with a deadweight capacity of over 26,000 tonnes.

Trade sources estimate it could be carrying around 20,000 tonnes of LPG.