ECI transfers Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar; K Manivasan appointed

CHENNAI: In a fresh administrative reshuffle during the election period, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar.
Senior IAS officer K Manivasan, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, has been appointed as the new Home Secretary of Tamil Nadu.
The move comes shortly after the transfer of the Chief Secretary, as part of the ECI’s ongoing measures to ensure neutral administration during the election process.