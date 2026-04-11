Tamil Nadu

ECI transfers Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar; K Manivasan appointed

Senior IAS officer K Manivasan, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, has been appointed as the new Home Secretary of Tamil Nadu.
L-R: Dheeraj Kumar; K Manivasan
L-R: Dheeraj Kumar; K Manivasan
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CHENNAI: In a fresh administrative reshuffle during the election period, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar.

L-R: Dheeraj Kumar; K Manivasan
ECI transfers CoP Arun, Abhin Modak takes over as Chennai police chief

Senior IAS officer K Manivasan, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, has been appointed as the new Home Secretary of Tamil Nadu.

L-R: Dheeraj Kumar; K Manivasan
Chief Secretary, DGP transferred to fulfil BJP’s wishes: CM Stalin slams ECI

The move comes shortly after the transfer of the Chief Secretary, as part of the ECI’s ongoing measures to ensure neutral administration during the election process.

Election Commission of India
K Manivasan
Hindu Religious
Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar

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