Mathura boat tragedy: Death toll rises to 11; vessel operator held

In-charge of the Health department's Rapid Response Team, Bhudev Prasad, said that the body of a man was recovered near Devraha Baba Ghat, almost 1 kilometre from the spot where the boat had capsized in Vrindavan on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Manik Tandon (42), a resident of Ludhiana, Prasad added.

The tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon when a boat carrying over two dozen tourists, primarily from Punjab, hit a floating drum of a pontoon bridge and capsized near Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan.

Most of the victims were from the Jagraon and Dugri areas of Ludhiana district. Besides 11 deaths, 22 people were injured and rescued. Four people still remain missing.