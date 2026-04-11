Artemis II's record-breaking journey around moon ends with dramatic splashdown

It was a dramatic grand finale to a mission that revealed not only swaths of the lunar far side never seen before by human eyes, but a total solar eclipse and a parade of planets, most notably our own shimmering Earth against the endless black void of space.

With their flight now complete, the four astronauts have set NASA up for a moon landing by another crew in just two years and a full-blown moon base within the decade.

The triumphant moon-farers commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canada's Jeremy Hansen emerged from their bobbing capsule into the sunlight off the coast of San Diego.

In a scene reminiscent of NASA's Apollo moonshots of yesteryear, military helicopters hoisted the astronauts one by one from an inflatable raft docked to the capsule, hauling them aboard for the short trip to the Navy's awaiting recovery ship, the USS John P Murtha.

“These were the ambassadors from humanity to the stars that we sent out there right now, and I can't imagine a better crew,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said from the recovery ship.

NASA's Mission Control erupted in celebration, with hundreds pouring in from the back support rooms. “We did it,” NASA's Lori Glaze rejoiced at a news conference. “Welcome to our moonshot.”

Their Orion capsule, dubbed Integrity, made the entire plunge on automatic pilot. The lunar cruiser hit the atmosphere travelling Mach 33 or 33 times the speed of sound a blistering blur not seen since the 1960s and 1970s Apollo.