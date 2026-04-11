Indian racing wonderkid Atiqa Mir is now top-ranked female in FIA International Kart Ranking

The 11-year-old is placed in seventh overall position in the International OK-NJ class (age 12-14), making her the highest-ranked female racer in the rankings calculated by the motorsport’s world governing body FIA. The rankings are led by Zoltan Coigny of Switzerland.

Atiqa, the first Indian to be supported by Formula 1 Academy, was fast tracked into the Junior category (age 12-14) from the mini class (8-12) at the start of 2026 considering her special talent.

She repaid the immense faith shown by her backers by bagging a historic podium in the opening round of the Champions of the Future Academy (COTFA) series in Valencia last month.