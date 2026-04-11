Indians extend supremacy at South Asian Youth TT with 13 gold medals

SHIMLA: Indian paddlers underlined their regional dominance, winning 13 gold medals across categories at the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.
The tournament is also a qualifier for the Asian Youth Championships.
In the Under-19 boys' singles final, India's Priyanuj Bhattacharyya defeated compatriot Punit Biswas 3-1 to bag the gold.
In doubles, MR Balamurugan and Mehan Senthil overcame a first-game setback to defeat Bangladesh's Abul Hasib and Nafiz Iqbal and clinch the title.
In the Under-15 Boys' section, Aditya Das produced a commanding performance to beat fellow Indian Akshay Kirikara in the final.
The doubles crown also stayed at home, with Rishaan Chattopadhyay and Akash Rajavelu prevailing in a closely fought five-game encounter against Nepal.
In the girls' section, Jennifer Varghese rallied from a game down to defeat Ananya Muralidharan in an all-India Under-19 final, while Ankolika Chakraborty outplayed Aahona Ray to secure the Under-15 crown.
India completed clean sweeps in both girls' doubles categories as well.
Prisha Goel and Ditsa Roy captured the Under-19 title in straight games, while Sreejani Chakraborty and Tanishka Kalbhairav bounced back strongly after dropping the opening game to win the Under-15 final.
The mixed doubles events further highlighted India's superiority.
Priyanuj and Jennifer dominated the Under-19 final, while Aditya Das paired with Ankolika Chakraborty to seal the Under-15 title without conceding a game.
Under-19 Boys Singles: Priyanuj Bhattacharyya (Ind) bt Punit Biswas (Ind) 11-7, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6.
Doubles: MR Balamurugan/Mehan Senthil (Ind) bt Abul Hsib/Nafiz Iqbal (Ban) 9-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5.
Under-15 Boys Singles: Aditya Das (Ind) bt Akshay Kirikara (Ind) 11-6, 11-6, 11-6.
Doubles: Rishaan Chattopadhyay/Akash Rajavelu (Ind) bt Reevan Bajracharya/Nischal Thapa (Nep) 8-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-1, 11-4.
Under-19 Girls Singles: Jennifer Varghese (Ind) bt Ananya Muralidharan (Ind) 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.
Doubles: Final: Prisha Goel/Ditsa Roy (Ind) bt Binaca Rai/Evaana Thapa (Nep) 11-5, 11-9, 13-11.
Under-15 Girls Singles: Ankolika Chakraborty (Ind) bt Aahona Ray (Ind) 12-10, 15-13, 8-11, 11-5.
Doubles: Final: Sreejani Chakraborty/Tanishka Kalbhairav (Ind) bt Arsana Maharjan/Suramya Shakya (Nep) 14-16, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.
Under-19 Mixed Doubles: Final: Priyanuj Bhattacharyya/Jennifer Vaarghese (Ind) bt Mohammed Rafiu/Fathimath Ali (Mdv) 12-10, 11-2,11-5.
Under-15 Mixed Doubles: Final: Aditya Das/Ankolika Chakraborty (Ind) bt Mohammed Rafiu/Aishath Nafiz (Mdv) 11-5, 11-4, 11-9.