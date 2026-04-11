DMK urges ECI to withdraw orders on Chief Secretary, DVAC appointment

The party argued that administrative continuity is crucial during the election period, and that Muruganandam, with over a year and a half of experience as Chief Secretary, was best placed to ensure smooth governance while political leaders are engaged in campaigning. The DMK has sought the immediate reinstatement of Muruganandam.

DMK also objected to the appointment of Sandeep Mittal, as Director of DVAC, raising legal and ethical concerns. It argued that the DVAC has no role in election conduct, and therefore the ECI lacks jurisdiction under article 324 to make such appointments. The DMK further alleged that Mittal has shown ideological bias, citing his past social media posts.

It also referred to allegations against him, including a 2014 case in Uttar Pradesh linked to a corruption probe, and raised concerns about his promotion record and lack of service medals.