What are the top headline of today, May 06, 2026 ?

1) Congress extends conditional support to TVK to form government in Tamil Nadu
The All India Congress Committee announced that it will extend full support to Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government in Tamil Nadu, following a formal request from TVK president C. Vijay, while making it clear that the backing will be conditional.
2) TN election results 2026 | Vijay must resign from one seat before taking oath, says Assembly secretary
Chief Minister-elect C Joseph Vijay will have to resign from one of the two Assembly constituencies he won before taking oath as Chief Minister, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said on Wednesday.
3) Governor grants only two days to Vijay to prove majority
4) Congress considered alliance with TVK even before TN elections: Karti Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said there were voices within his party favouring an alliance with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK even before the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
5) Newly elected AIADMK MLAs mount pressure on EPS to join TVK alliance
On a day of hectic political developments in Chennai on Wednesday (May 6) after of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, newly elected AIADMK MLAs have begin to mount pressure on Edappadi K Palaniswami to align the with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam of Vijay.
6) VCK yet to decide; Left parties, IUML rule out support to TVK
With the TVK approaching political parties in Tamil Nadu seeking support to form a government, the VCK, an ally of the DMK, was yet to take a decision, party sources said on Wednesday.
7) Centre hopeful of PM SHRI rollout in Bengal, Tamil Nadu; letters to be sent soon
The Ministry of Education will write to the Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, urging them to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at earliest for implementation of the Centre's PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme in state-run schools at the earliest, sources said.
8) SC refuses to adjourn hearing on pleas against EC law, says this matter is more important
9) Ahmedabad to host IPL final, Dharamsala and New Chandigarh also get playoff games
Ahmedabad will host the IPL final for a second successive season on May 31 replacing the "originally designated" Bengaluru, the BCCI announced on Wednesday while allotting Qualifier 1 to Dharamsala and two other playoff games to New Chandigarh.
10) Russia snubs Ukraine's unilateral ceasefire, firing dozens of drones
Russia fired dozens of drones at Ukraine in nighttime attacks, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, disregarding a unilateral ceasefire announced by Kyiv that began at midnight.
11) WHO says 3 suspected hantavirus patients evacuated from cruise ship to Netherlands
The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that three patients with suspected hantavirus cases have been evacuated from an affected cruise ship and are on their way to the Netherlands.
12) Fire at a shopping centre in Iran kills 8 people and injures 36
A fire in a shopping centre near Iran's capital killed eight people and injured 36, state TV said Wednesday.