Ahmedabad to host IPL final, Dharamsala and New Chandigarh also get playoff games

Bengaluru was to host the final going by convention as Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions. Apart from last year, Ahmedabad has previously hosted the IPL finale in 2022 and 2023.

"Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned," the Board stated in a press release without specifying the exact requirements in the Karnataka capital.

The Board also said it is increasing the playoff stage venues to three as a special case this year "owing to certain operational and logistical considerations."