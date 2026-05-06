Tamil Nadu

VCK yet to decide, Left, IUML rules out support to TVK

Vijay-led TVK secured an impressive 108 seats on its maiden electoral debut. However, it needs an additional 10 seats to form a government.
VCK Thirumavalavan
VCK Thirumavalavan
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CHENNAI: With the TVK approaching political parties in Tamil Nadu seeking support to form a government, the VCK, an ally of the DMK, was yet to take a decision, party sources said on Wednesday.

However, despite TVK's invitation, the Left parties and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) ruled out their support for Vijay's party.

Vijay-led TVK secured an impressive 108 seats on its maiden electoral debut. However, it needs an additional 10 seats to form a government.

The VCK has won two seats. TVK had sought VCK's support, sources said.

VCK was yet to take a call on it. "It will be decided by our party president, Thol Thirumavalavan," a senior party functionary said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) candidates R Chellaswamy and Latha and CPI members T Ramachandran and Marimuthu, who won on April 23 Assembly elections, met DMK chief M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters.

Similarly, IUML MLAs-elect Syed Farooq Basha SSB and A M Shahjahan also met the DMK president.

Later, the CPI(M), CPI and IUML legislators asserted that they would continue to support DMK.

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