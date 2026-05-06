WHO says 3 suspected hantavirus patients evacuated from cruise ship to Netherlands

JOHANNESBURG: The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that three patients with suspected hantavirus cases have been evacuated from an affected cruise ship and are on their way to the Netherlands.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency is working with the operators of the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius cruise ship to closely monitor the health of passengers and crew.
“At this stage, the overall public health risk remains low,” he wrote on his X account.