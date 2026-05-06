Congress extends conditional support to TVK to form government in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The All India Congress Committee announced that it will extend full support to Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the government in Tamil Nadu, following a formal request from TVK president C. Vijay, while making it clear that the backing will be conditional.
AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar, issue a statement that the people of Tamil Nadu have delivered a decisive mandate in favour of a secular, progressive and welfare oriented government led by TVK.
Respecting what it described as a clear and overwhelming verdict, the Congress said both the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) have decided to support TVK in forming the next government.
However, the party underscored that its support is subject to a key condition: TVK must keep away from any communal forces that do not adhere to the constitutional values of India.
The Congress further stated that the alliance aims to revive the legacy of leaders such as Perunthalaivar Kamaraj, while remaining committed to the social justice ideals of Thanthai Periyar and the constitutional vision of Dr B R Ambedkar.
Describing the partnership as one based on mutual respect, fair power-sharing and shared responsibility, the AICC noted that the alliance is intended not only for government formation but also for future electoral engagements, including local body, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.
The statement added that TVK leader Vijay and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have jointly pledged to honour the mandate of the people and work towards fulfilling the aspirations of Tamil Nadu, particularly those of the youth.