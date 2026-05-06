TN election results 2026 | Vijay must resign from one seat before taking oath, says Assembly secretary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister-elect C Joseph Vijay will have to resign from one of the two Assembly constituencies he won before taking oath as Chief Minister, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said on Wednesday.
Vijay had emerged victorious from both the Tiruchy East and Perambur Assembly constituencies in the recently concluded elections. Under constitutional provisions, he can assume office as Chief Minister only after vacating one of the two seats.
“Only after resigning from one of the two positions can he take oath as Chief Minister,” Srinivasan said.
Citing a precedent, the Assembly Secretary recalled that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had resigned from the Kangeyam constituency after winning from both Bargur and Kangeyam in the 1991 Assembly elections, following which she assumed office as Chief Minister.
With Vijay likely to be sworn in on May 8, he is expected to submit his resignation letter for one of the constituencies to the Assembly Secretariat either in person or through an official communication before the oath-taking ceremony.
TVK functionaries said Vijay is likely to resign from the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency and send an official communication to the Assembly Secretariat shortly after meeting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday evening.