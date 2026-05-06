Newly elected AIADMK MLAs mount pressure on EPS to join TVK alliance

CHENNAI: On a day of hectic political developments in Chennai on Wednesday (May 6) after of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, newly elected AIADMK MLAs have begin to mount pressure on Edappadi K Palaniswami to align the with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam of Vijay.
TVK has emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly with 108 seats. However, it has fallen short of the majority that required to form the government on its own. As a result, the party now requires the support of other political parties to prove its majority on the assembly floor.
In this context, TVK leader Vijay has written letter to parties such as the Communist and VCK seeking their support. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has officially announced its full support to TVK.
Amid these developments, a section of AIADMK MLAs, led by former minister CV Shanmugam, has begun to put pressure on Edappadi K Palaniswami to consider an alliance with TVK, sources said. Their demand includes exiting the alliance with the BJP and joining hands with TVK, with expectations of securing key ministerial positions in the process.
As part of these internal discussions, former ministers including SP Velumani and KC Karuppannan met Shanmugam at his residence in Foreshore Estate in the city to discuss on the issue. However, Shanmugam told reporters that he could not express any personal opinion on whether AIADMK should ally with TVK, emphasizing that such a decision must be taken by the party leadership.
Further adding to the political speculations, reports have emerged that two senior leaders from TVK today morning held meeting with Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence for discussions.
With mounting pressure from within the party, Palaniswami now faces a crucial decision whether to sever ties with the BJP and join hands with TVK, or to continue in the existing alliance.
In this backdrop, a scheduled meeting of AIADMK MLAs at the party headquarters today was reportedly cancelled, indicating the growing uncertainty and internal deliberations within the party.