Newly elected AIADMK MLAs mount pressure on EPS to join TVK alliance

TVK has emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly with 108 seats. However, it has fallen short of the majority that required to form the government on its own. As a result, the party now requires the support of other political parties to prove its majority on the assembly floor.

In this context, TVK leader Vijay has written letter to parties such as the Communist and VCK seeking their support. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has officially announced its full support to TVK.