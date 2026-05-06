Congress considered alliance with TVK even before TN elections: Karti Chidambaram

Claiming that the TVK leader had reached out to the Congress, he said the party had reciprocated positively and responded by extending support for the formation of the government in Tamil Nadu.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly in the recently held elections. The majority mark to form the government is 118.

While the Congress party has publicly announced its support for TVK, it is not immediately known who else has extended support to Vijay’s party.

Karti also made it clear that Congress has only an electoral alliance with the DMK and is not part of the government. However, he said the Congress can still work with the DMK at the national level.

Vijay is likely to take oath as CM on May 7, according to sources.

Replying to a question, he said the AIADMK "is in crisis", and added that it needs to assess whether it has a viable future under the leadership of its chief, Edappadi K Palaniswami.