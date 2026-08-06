DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today,August 06, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (August 06, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN Agri Budget: Govt introduces carbon trading for farmers, launches Rs 600 cr soil mission
In a push towards sustainable agriculture, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced a five-year Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission with a total outlay of Rs 600 crore, aimed at restoring soil health, promoting organic farming and reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers.
2. TN govt to launch 'Vetri Vaanmagal' scheme to train women farmers in drone tech
The TVK government on Thursday (August 6) announced the introduction of 'Vetri Vaanmagal' scheme for women farmers, who will be given training in drone operation to ease their agricultural activities.
3. TVK's Agri budget has 'nothing', says DMK, demands all party meeting over Cauvery row
Escalating his attack on TVK Government, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday termed the Agriculture budget as "absolute nothing", charging Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of "betraying" farmers and failing to deliver on key election promises.
4. Palani temple land fraud case: CB-CID sleuths secure Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan from Kodaikanal
The CB-CID on Thursday arrested Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan Subramanian, one of the main accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of a ₹100-crore property belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Mutt in Palani.
5. Bombay HC convicts ex-Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal of raping colleague in 2013, sentences him to 10-yr RI
The Bombay High Court on Thursday convicted former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal of raping a colleague in 2013, setting aside his acquittal by a Goa sessions court five years ago, and sentenced him to ten years' rigorous imprisonment.
6. Protesters form 11-member team to hold talks with Jharkhand govt over job exam 'irregularities'
Students and job aspirants, who have been protesting against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, on Thursday announced that they formed an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the government to resolve the issue.
7. Flood waters recede in parts of central Kerala as IMD issues red alert for 3 districts
The IMD on Thursday issued an orange alert forecasting heavy rainfall and strong winds in three Kerala districts even as floodwaters began receding in several affected areas, officials said.
8. Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's youngest son killed in road accident in UP's Jhansi
Aban Ahmad, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, and his friend were killed after their SUV crashed into a road divider in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Thursday, police said.
9. Pakistan PM, Chief of Defence Forces to visit Saudi Arabia amid continued tension in Gulf region
10. Ukraine strikes more oil facilities deep inside Russia, Zelenskyy says
11. Sri Lanka Navy launches rescue operation for Indian vessel carrying 11 crew members
An Indian fishing vessel with 11 crew members met with an accident in Sri Lankan waters, prompting a rescue operation by the island nation's navy, according to an official statement on Thursday.