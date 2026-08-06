Protesters form 11-member team to hold talks with Jharkhand govt over job exam 'irregularities'

The decision was taken a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the doors of his government were open to demonstrators for a dialogue.

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, reached the assembly on Thursday with opposition MLAs raising slogans on its premises on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

The stir gained steam over the past 13 days with six demonstrators on hunger strike.

“We have formed an 11-member delegation, comprising eight students, two experts (journalists) and an advocate in response to the government offer to hold talks,” said an office bearer of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.

The demonstrators have been demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

They also stressed comprehensive reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

"The role of journalists and the advocate will be limited to providing guidance as we want peaceful talks and resolve the issue,” the office-bearer said.

Soren had on Wednesday said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse.