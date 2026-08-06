Flood waters recede in parts of central Kerala as IMD issues red alert for 3 districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The IMD on Thursday issued an orange alert forecasting heavy rainfall and strong winds in three Kerala districts even as floodwaters began receding in several affected areas, officials said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the red alert for the day in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts at 1 pm.
A 'red alert' denotes extremely heavy rainfall of over 204 mm in 24 hours, while an ‘orange alert’ indicates very heavy rainfall ranging between 115mm and 204 mm.
IMD also issued an orange alert for the day in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.
Officials said floodwaters have started receding from several low-lying areas in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.
However, flooding continues in Upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad regions of Alappuzha district, although water levels have begun to decline gradually, they said.
According to the Alappuzha district administration, 118 relief camps are functioning in Cherthala, Ambalapuzha, Kuttanad, Karthikappally, Mavelikkara and Chengannur taluks.
A total of 5,012 families comprising 14,646 people are staying in these relief camps, they said.
Major road links, including the Alappuzha-Changanassery road and the Ambalapuzha-Thiruvalla road, remain inundated, disrupting the movement of people and goods.
District administrations have declared holidays for educational institutions in flood-affected areas.
An orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts has been sounded for Friday.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) advised people not to enter rivers and other water bodies for bathing, fishing or any other purpose during the heavy rains.
The authority also urged the public to avoid non-essential travel during periods of intense rainfall and refrain from visiting waterfalls, reservoirs and hilly tourist destinations until the weather warnings are withdrawn.
Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while travelling along roads near water bodies and on stretches undergoing repair work due to the increased risk of accidents during heavy rain.
The KSDMA also cautioned people against gathering on bridges over rivers and other water bodies for sightseeing or taking selfies and urged them to avoid night travel to hilly regions.
It further warned of accidents caused by uprooted trees and damaged electricity poles due to strong winds.