Flood waters recede in parts of central Kerala as IMD issues red alert for 3 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued the red alert for the day in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts at 1 pm.

A 'red alert' denotes extremely heavy rainfall of over 204 mm in 24 hours, while an ‘orange alert’ indicates very heavy rainfall ranging between 115mm and 204 mm.

IMD also issued an orange alert for the day in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Officials said floodwaters have started receding from several low-lying areas in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.