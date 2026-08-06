TN Agri Budget 2026: Tamil Nadu govt to launch 'Vetri Vaanmagal' scheme to train women farmers in drone tech

Under the scheme, 500 eligible candidates, including 100 women, will undergo professional drone operator training through the Remote Pilot Training Organisation of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). The State government will bear the entire training cost of Rs 1.50 crore, besides facilitating the issuance of drone pilot licences.



To encourage women entrepreneurs in precision agriculture, the government will provide a 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase of agricultural drones to 50 trained women, with an allocation of Rs 2.50 crore from the State fund.



Vinoth said drones are increasingly transforming sectors such as agriculture, construction, freight transport, surveillance and disaster management. In farming, the technology enables faster and more precise application of fertilisers and pesticides, crop monitoring and field assessment, significantly reducing dependence on manual labour while improving operational efficiency.



Drawing a parallel with the government's 'Singappen' initiative for women, the Minister said the State now aims to build a 'Vaanmagal Force' that will support modern agriculture through advanced drone technology.

The initiative is expected to accelerate the adoption of precision farming, create skilled employment for rural women and strengthen technology-driven agriculture across Tamil Nadu.