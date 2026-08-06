Bombay HC convicts Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case; overturns acquittal

While Tejpal pleaded for leniency, claiming he was a "political victim" and the father of two daughters, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, demanded the maximum punishment to send a strong message that "no means no".

Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the HC's Goa bench said they would pronounce their order on sentencing in the afternoon.

"We set aside the trial court order of acquittal. The respondent (Tejpal) stands convicted," the bench said.

Tejpal later said he will move the Supreme Court against the HC's order.