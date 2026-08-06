TN Agri Budget 2026: Tamil Nadu launches Rs 600 Cr Soil Fertility Mission to restore farmland health

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture - Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth said the mission seeks to improve soil productivity through scientific interventions while ensuring that fertile agricultural land is preserved for future generations. The initiative comes amid growing concerns over declining soil organic carbon, excessive use of chemical fertilisers and deteriorating soil quality across the State.

As part of the mission, the government will distribute Soil Health Cards to one lakh farmers through State funding, besides extending the programme to around three lakh farmers holding Farmer Identification Numbers under Union-State schemes. Green manure seeds and multi-grain crop seeds will be supplied at subsidised rates, while farmers incorporating green manure into their fields will receive a ploughing subsidy of Rs 3,000 per acre.