TN Agri Budget 2026: Tamil Nadu launches Rs 600 Cr Soil Fertility Mission to restore farmland health

CHENNAI: In a push towards sustainable agriculture, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced a five-year Tamil Nadu Soil Fertility Mission with a total outlay of Rs 600 crore, aimed at restoring soil health, promoting organic farming and reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture - Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth said the mission seeks to improve soil productivity through scientific interventions while ensuring that fertile agricultural land is preserved for future generations. The initiative comes amid growing concerns over declining soil organic carbon, excessive use of chemical fertilisers and deteriorating soil quality across the State.
As part of the mission, the government will distribute Soil Health Cards to one lakh farmers through State funding, besides extending the programme to around three lakh farmers holding Farmer Identification Numbers under Union-State schemes. Green manure seeds and multi-grain crop seeds will be supplied at subsidised rates, while farmers incorporating green manure into their fields will receive a ploughing subsidy of Rs 3,000 per acre.
The Budget also earmarks funds for liquid bio-fertilisers, water-soluble fertilisers and crop-specific boosters for paddy, cotton and sugarcane to improve nutrient efficiency and enhance yields.
To encourage eco-friendly cultivation, farmers practising organic farming will receive an incentive of Rs 4,000 per acre, while new vermicompost production units will be established across the State. The government will also waive registration and renewal fees for farmers undergoing certification under the National Programme for Organic Production and extend full support for pesticide residue testing to improve access to premium domestic and export markets.
The mission additionally includes measures to reclaim saline and alkaline soils, create awareness on soil conservation and pilot carbon-credit initiatives by encouraging climate-smart cultivation practices. During 2026-27 alone, the mission will be implemented through ten components at an outlay of Rs 122.51 crore, the Minister said.