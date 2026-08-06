Break silence on farmers' plight, Udhayanidhi tells CM Vijay as DMK moves adjournment motion

Speaking to reporters after participating in the Assembly proceedings, Udhayanidhi said the Agriculture Budget contained no major new announcements. He alleged that farmers had been severely affected during the present regime due to water scarcity and the government's failure to waive crop loans.

"The DMK will raise vital issues such as the Mekedatu dam project and the Cauvery water dispute through an adjournment motion. We have already submitted a notice in this regard. The Chief Minister should respond to the questions that we raise in the Assembly," Udhayanidhi said.

Speaking on the issue, he alleged that Karnataka had categorically stated it would neither release the due share of Cauvery water nor comply with Tamil Nadu's demand.