Break silence on farmers' plight, Udhayanidhi tells CM Vijay as DMK moves adjournment motion

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should respond in the Assembly to all the questions raised by the Opposition regarding the plight of farmers.
Speaking to reporters after participating in the Assembly proceedings, Udhayanidhi said the Agriculture Budget contained no major new announcements. He alleged that farmers had been severely affected during the present regime due to water scarcity and the government's failure to waive crop loans.
"The DMK will raise vital issues such as the Mekedatu dam project and the Cauvery water dispute through an adjournment motion. We have already submitted a notice in this regard. The Chief Minister should respond to the questions that we raise in the Assembly," Udhayanidhi said.
Speaking on the issue, he alleged that Karnataka had categorically stated it would neither release the due share of Cauvery water nor comply with Tamil Nadu's demand.
Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's proposal to hold talks with Karnataka, Udhaynithi claimed that the Karnataka Chief Minister had responded by saying there was no need for such a visit and that the state would not release water.
"The Mekedatu issue is becoming more serious by the day. Tamil Nadu is not getting its rightful share of Cauvery water. Karnataka has openly declared that it cannot and will not release water," Udhayanidhi said.
Alleging that the government had failed to demonstrate unity on the Cauvery issue, the Leader of the Opposition said the DMK had repeatedly urged the government to convene an all-party meeting, but its demand had been ignored.
"The Chief Minister should break his silence on this issue. The Agriculture Budget contains no new announcements, and the government has merely renamed some existing schemes and presented them as new initiatives," Udhayanidhi alleged.