Rs 100 crore Palani mutt land case: Sub-registrar arrested from Kodaikanal hideout

The investigation also revealed that after completing the initial registration process, the then sub-registrar, Balasundar, had specifically recorded in the minutes book the temple authorities had filed a writ appeal challenging the order directing to register the document. However, without considering this minutes and remarks, Manikandan have straightaway completed the registration process by assigning the document number.

According to the investigation, Anwardeen confessed that he had tried to influence Balasundar through Jayaprakash to fraudulently register the document. However, the official refused to yield to their pressure. The accused then allegedly approached Justin Manikandan, who subsequently completed the registration process.

The investigation also revealed that the then Sub-Registrar, Balasundar, had specifically recorded in the minutes book, after completing the initial registration process, that the temple authorities had filed a writ appeal challenging the court order directing the registration of the document. However, despite these remarks, Justin Manikandan allegedly completed the registration process by assigning the document number.