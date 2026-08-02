DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today,August 02, 2026?

3. Karnataka CM listens to Stalin, not even Congress: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

Stepping up the political attack over the Cauvery dispute, State Minister for Energy Resources and Law R Nirmalkumar on Sunday (August 2) alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was taking cues from the DMK leadership rather than his own party, accusing the opposition of attempting to weaken the State’s position on the water-sharing issue.