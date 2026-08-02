DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today,August 02, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (August 02, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Our bounden duty to release 177 TMC water to TN: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday asserted that his government was committed to protecting the interests of the state's farmers and people on the Cauvery issue, while appealing to organisations to withdraw the proposed state-wide bandh
2. Tamil Nadu: Despair-hit farmers burn silkworms
Hit by the despair of suffering heavy losses due to poor-quality silkworm eggs and weak larvae, which severely affected cocoon production, sericulture farmers in Dindigul district have resorted to the extreme step of burning silkworms that failed to spin cocoons.
3. Karnataka CM listens to Stalin, not even Congress: TN Minister Nirmalkumar
Stepping up the political attack over the Cauvery dispute, State Minister for Energy Resources and Law R Nirmalkumar on Sunday (August 2) alleged that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was taking cues from the DMK leadership rather than his own party, accusing the opposition of attempting to weaken the State’s position on the water-sharing issue.
4. Tamil Nadu government advises Sabarimala pilgrims to postpone travel as heavy rain raises landslide risk in Kerala
The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday (August 2) urged devotees planning to visit the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to reconsider their pilgrimage in view of the continuing heavy rainfall, widespread flooding and the possibility of landslides in the Pamba region, the gateway to the hill shrine.
5. Tamil Nadu to withdraw all cases against NEET protesters
In a significant relief to students who participated in the recent anti-NEET protests, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that all cases registered against them would be withdrawn on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
6. Palakkad waterfall accident: Tamil Nadu tourist dies after being swept away; another rescued
7. Eight dead, 13 injured, 8 missing following rains: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday said that eight people have died, an equal number are missing and 13 were injured in the previous day's heavy rains which caused property damage, landslides and waterlogging in many parts of the state.
8. Odisha Police rescue 17,590 missing women, children from Jan to June this year
The Odisha Police have rescued 17,590 missing women and children and reunited them with their families during a special drive conducted from January to June this year, an official statement said on Sunday.
9. Young Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma wins maiden BWF Super 300 title at Taipei Open
Teen Indian sensation Tanvi Sharma won her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating Vietnam's sixth seed Thuy Linh Nguyen 21-16 21-16 in the women's singles final of the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday.