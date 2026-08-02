Tamil Nadu: Despair-hit farmers burn silkworms

Mulberry cultivation and silkworm rearing are key sources of livelihood for farmers in Palani, Ayakudi, Kanakkampatti, Sathirapatti, Thalaiyuthu, Thoppampatti, and Shanarpatti. Despite facing climatic challenges in recent years, farmers have continued cocoon production in the hope of sustaining their income.

This season, however, farmers said substandard eggs and underdeveloped young silkworms have resulted in poor cocoon formation, leading to a sharp decline in production and mounting financial losses, said a Daily Thanthi report.