Karnataka CM listens to Stalin, not even Congress: TN Minister Nirmalkumar

Talking to reporters at airport here, Nirmalkumar dismissed the DMK’s allegation that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay stood isolated in the Cauvery row, saying the opposition was deliberately trying to create such a narrative.

“D K Shivakumar does not listen even to the Congress leadership. He listens only to M K Stalin,” the minister alleged, claiming the Karnataka leader shared close ties with the DMK leadership and wanted the party to return to power in Tamil Nadu.

He further alleged that the DMK’s decision to move the Supreme Court separately on the Cauvery issue could create legal complications, contending that multiple petitions on the same subject from Tamil Nadu would weaken the State’s case. He said the State government, as announced by the Chief Minister, would file its petition before the apex court on Monday to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s water rights.

Targeting the AIADMK, Nirmalkumar questioned why the party had approached the court despite backing the Assembly resolution on the Cauvery issue, and alleged that it was effectively working in the interests of Karnataka and the BJP.