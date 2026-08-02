Tamil Nadu government advises Sabarimala pilgrims to postpone travel as heavy rain raises landslide risk in Kerala

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday (August 2) urged devotees planning to visit the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to reconsider their pilgrimage in view of the continuing heavy rainfall, widespread flooding and the possibility of landslides in the Pamba region, the gateway to the hill shrine.
The advisory comes as incessant monsoon rains have disrupted normal life across several parts of Kerala, triggering landslides, flash floods and traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts for multiple districts, while disaster management authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas.
“Due to heavy rainfall and flooding, there is a possibility of landslides in the Pamba region. Devotees intending to undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage are advised to reconsider their travel plans until weather conditions improve,” the advisory said.
Officials appealed to pilgrims from Tamil Nadu to closely monitor weather updates and follow instructions issued by the Kerala government and disaster management authorities before commencing their journey.
The State government said the advisory had been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees, as adverse weather conditions continue to prevail in Kerala and the Pamba river basin, through which thousands of pilgrims pass en route to the Sabarimala shrine.