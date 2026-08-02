Tamil Nadu government advises Sabarimala pilgrims to postpone travel as heavy rain raises landslide risk in Kerala

The advisory comes as incessant monsoon rains have disrupted normal life across several parts of Kerala, triggering landslides, flash floods and traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts for multiple districts, while disaster management authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas.

“Due to heavy rainfall and flooding, there is a possibility of landslides in the Pamba region. Devotees intending to undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage are advised to reconsider their travel plans until weather conditions improve,” the advisory said.