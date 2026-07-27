Madras HC cancels government jobs for Karur stampede victims

Earlier, the batch of petitions challenging the State government's decision to provide government employment to the legal heirs of those who died in the stampede came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthivel.

Appearing for the State, the Government Pleader submitted that the counter affidavit was not yet ready and sought time to file it. The judges observed that the case had to be heard before the beneficiaries received their first month's salary.