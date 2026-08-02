Eight dead, 13 injured, 8 missing following rains: Kerala CM

In a statement issued by his office, Satheesan also said that 27 houses were completely destroyed, 196 homes were partially damaged and 5,792 people have been shifted to the 209 relief camps set up across the state.

The government will ensure assistance to the families of the deceased and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods, he further said.

The CM said that despite the reduction in rainfall since the previous day, people should be vigilant, especially in the hilly areas.