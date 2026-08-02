Tamil Nadu to withdraw all cases against NEET protesters

CHENNAI: In a significant relief to students who participated in the recent anti-NEET protests, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that all cases registered against them would be withdrawn on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The announcement was made by School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity Minister Rajmohan, who said the government had decided to drop all criminal cases filed against students who took part in demonstrations against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
“As per the directions of the Chief Minister, all cases registered against students who protested against the NEET examination will be withdrawn. Further details will be announced shortly,” Rajmohan said in a social media post.
The decision comes amid sustained criticism from opposition parties and student organisations over the police action against protesters during anti-NEET demonstrations held across the State. The opposition had accused the government of adopting double standards by voicing support for the anti-NEET movement while initiating legal action against student protesters.
The protests, which witnessed detentions in Chennai and several other districts, were part of a nationwide agitation demanding the scrapping of NEET and accountability over alleged examination irregularities.