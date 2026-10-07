DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 7, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (October 7, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Tamil Nadu: Rice prices may hit Rs 100 per kg before Deepavali
Rice prices in Tamil Nadu are likely to rise further ahead of Deepavali, with rice mill owners warning that the price of some varieties could touch Rs 100 per kg before the festival, said a Daily Thanthi report.
2) TN hospitals halt medicine covers after Hindi printing sparks language row
Officials at the government hospitals in Coimbatore and Karur moved swiftly to halt the distribution of trilingual medicine covers following a fresh political controversy over Tamil Nadu's language policy
3) Protest against CEC: Rahul Gandhi detained, INDIA bloc leaders stopped by police from reaching Jantar Mantar
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were forcibly removed on Wednesday by police and were detained after they along with other leaders staged a sit-in at the roundabout near Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi.
4) Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to Kagan, Soai for developing 'spectacular' chemical reactions
Henri B Kagan and Kenso Soai won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their discovery of non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.
5) SIR: DMK demands Rahul Gandhi break 'silence' on TN voter deletions
The opposition DMK launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his "silence" over the alleged voter deletions in Tamil Nadu.
6) Chennai man strangles wife to death over argument for liquor
A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death following an argument over buying liquor in Perungudi near here, police said on Wednesday.
7) Day after oppn march, Rahul, Priyanka booked for entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and their supporters for allegedly forcibly entering Akashvani Bhawan during the opposition's march against the CEC on October 6, officials said on Wednesday.
8) Unable to distinguish between victim and perpetrator: India slams OIC remarks on J&K at UN
Rejecting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's remarks regarding Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi’s actions against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, India said the group is “unable to distinguish between the victim and perpetrator”.
9) 3 Indians rescued after Russian drone strike on Black Sea ship in ‘stable condition’
Three Indian nationals rescued from a Turkish-owned cargo vessel after a Russian drone strike in the Black Sea are in “stable condition” and have been assured of all necessary assistance for their “safe and early departure from Romania”, the Indian mission said.
10) Nepal sees heavy rain in parts, flash flood risk rises in west
Heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Nepal on Wednesday, prompting authorities to warn of rising water levels and possible flash floods in small rivers in several western districts.