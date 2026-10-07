3 Indians rescued after Russian drone strike on Black Sea ship in ‘stable condition’

The nationality of those killed in the attack was not immediately known.

The Black Sea has remained a key area of disruption during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with attacks affecting commercial shipping and port infrastructure.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday condemned the attack in a statement, saying it “views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern.”

“The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part crew of the ship, are safe. We thank Romanian authorities for their swift action in this incident,” the statement said.

“We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” it said.