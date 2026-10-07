Day after oppn march, Rahul, Priyanka booked for entering Akashvani Bhawan without permission

The FIR was registered after police received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, their supporters and other MPs accompanying them entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises without permission, the Delhi Police officials said.

On Tuesday, the two Congress leaders were among 260 people detained following an over eight-hour sit-in inside Akashvani Bhawan after an INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission office was stopped by police.