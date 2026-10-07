Rahul, Priyanka, other MPs detained after being forcibly removed from protest site

Gandhi and other MPs and leaders were headed in buses to the Jantar Mantar protest site after they were stopped by the police from proceeding further.

They staged a sit in at the roundabout itself, with Priyanka Gandhi lying on the road along with other women leaders, while carrying a copy of the Constitution.

Security personnel gathered in large numbers at the site and they first forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi, and put him inside a police bus after carrying him on their shoulders.

Some of the Congress leaders including Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Udai Bhanu Chib alighted atop the bus carrying Rahul Gandhi, while Mumtaz Patel sat on its bonnet.