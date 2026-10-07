Nepal sees heavy rain in parts, flash flood risk rises in west

KATHMANDU: Heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Nepal on Wednesday, prompting authorities to warn of rising water levels and possible flash floods in small rivers in several western districts.
The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology's Flood Early Warning System said 84.4 mm of rain was recorded in three hours at the Simalpani water measurement centre in Arghakhanchi district, and warned that water levels in small rivers in the area and surrounding regions could rise.
The department also said moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded over three hours at several locations in Banke and Bardiya districts, warning of rising water levels in small rivers and the possibility of sudden flows.
In a separate alert, the department said small rivers in Darchula, Baitadi, Bajhang, Doti, Dadeldhura, Banke, Bardiya, Kailali and Kanchanpur, and surrounding areas, faced a moderate risk of sudden flash floods.
Several other parts of the country have also received heavy rain. Nepal's national broadcaster Radio Nepal, citing meteorologists, said Chitwan, Palpa and Kailali had experienced heavy rainfall, while thunderstorms and lightning were reported in Nawalpur, Tanahun, Gorkha, Arghakhanchi and Rupandehi.
Heavy rain was also possible in parts of Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces, as well as some hilly areas of Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali.
The weather is expected to remain unsettled for the next few days, with thunderstorms, lightning and intermittent rain possible until Friday. The meteorological department expects conditions to improve gradually from Saturday.
The latest rain comes as Nepal is still dealing with the effects of earlier floods and landslides.
Heavy rain between September 24 and 27 triggered 542 disaster incidents across the country, including 304 landslides, 87 floods and 151 incidents directly linked to heavy rainfall, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.
The disasters killed 27 people, left four missing and injured eight, while affecting 1,082 families. They completely destroyed 227 houses, partially damaged 142 and damaged 31 bridges. More than 980,000 people received flood-warning messages and nearly 2,000 people were evacuated to safer locations.
These events come around a month after devastating flash flood swept through central and northern Nepal, killing more than 1,500 people and leaving around 5,000 missing.