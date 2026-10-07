Nepal sees heavy rain in parts, flash flood risk rises in west

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology's Flood Early Warning System said 84.4 mm of rain was recorded in three hours at the Simalpani water measurement centre in Arghakhanchi district, and warned that water levels in small rivers in the area and surrounding regions could rise.

The department also said moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded over three hours at several locations in Banke and Bardiya districts, warning of rising water levels in small rivers and the possibility of sudden flows.

In a separate alert, the department said small rivers in Darchula, Baitadi, Bajhang, Doti, Dadeldhura, Banke, Bardiya, Kailali and Kanchanpur, and surrounding areas, faced a moderate risk of sudden flash floods.