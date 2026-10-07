Man strangles wife to death over argument for liquor in TN, held

However, Loganathan stated that the state-run TASMAC liquor outlet was closed, to which Sudha allegedly insisted that he buy it from the black market.

This triggered a heated argument between them.

In a fit of rage, Loganathan choked Sudha with her dupatta (stole), killing her on the spot.

He then fell asleep in the house.

Upon waking up on Monday morning, he realised Sudha had died.

He locked the house, wandered in the Taramani area, and later went to Saidapet in the evening, where he confessed to an acquaintance that he had murdered his wife.