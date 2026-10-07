Tamil Nadu: Rice prices may hit Rs 100 per kg before Deepavali

Rice prices rise by Rs 300-600 per bag

Rice prices have increased sharply over the past one or two months, with the price of a 25- to 30-kg bag rising by Rs 300 to Rs 600, depending on the variety.

Deluxe Ponni, which was sold at Rs 1,400 a bag, is now priced at Rs 1,800. Ponni rice has increased from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,950, while White Ponni has gone up from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,300.

Idli rice, which was earlier sold at Rs 900, now costs Rs 1,200, while raw rice has increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800. A 25-kg bag of Sivaji Ponni has risen from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,400. A 30-kg bag of Basmati rice has also increased from Rs 3,300 to Rs 3,600.