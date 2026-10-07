DMK slams Rahul Gandhi over 'silence' on TN voter deletions, calls him 'duplicitous'

In a strongly worded post on X on October 6, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned Gandhi's stance on the deletions made through the SIR process in Tamil Nadu.

Annadurai accused the Congress MP of "adopting inconsistent positions" regarding the electoral roll revision exercise and asked why developments in Tamil Nadu had not received the same attention as the broader campaign against the Election Commission.

His comments come after the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took out a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission office in Delhi on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.