DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 30, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (October 30, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) TASMAC liquor prices to rise by Rs 10 from Nov 1; separate buy-back charge scrapped
Liquor consumers in Tamil Nadu will have to pay Rs 10 more per bottle from November 1, as the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) revises the maximum retail price (MRP) to include the environmental and social welfare cess. The revision will end the existing practice of collecting Rs 10 separately under the empty bottle buy-back scheme, with the amount instead included in the revised MRP.
2) Special Court defers order on police custody plea against Anbil Mahesh
The Chennai Special Court on Friday reserved its order till November 2 on the police plea seeking custody of former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi for interrogation in an alleged Rs 100-crore private schools cheating case.
3) TN Minister acknowledges ‘procedural lapses’ in Theni sub-jail escape; CCTV, scanners planned
Tamil Nadu Minister R Nirmal Kumar on Friday acknowledged "procedural lapses" in the escape of 17 prisoners from Thekkampatti sub-jail and announced plans to strengthen prison security through CCTV surveillance, scanning equipment and automated locking systems.
4) TN CM Vijay orders five years' age relaxation for govt jobs; directive will be effective for five years: Govt
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday ordered a five-year age relaxation for government jobs, and it will be effective for five years.
5) Vice President, Guv, CM Vijay, other leaders pay tributes on Thevar Jayanthi, guru puja in TN
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary and guru puja, highlighting his legacy as a freedom fighter who synthesised nationalism, spirituality, and social justice.
6) Chopper with six on board crashes near Uttarakhand’s Joshimath
A helicopter on the way from Badrinath to Dehradun carrying six people crashed near Joshimath on Friday afternoon, Uttarakhand disaster management officials said.
7) Physical intimacy cannot be branded as rape after consensual relationship sours: SC
Concerned over the rising trend of filing criminal cases after the failure of relationships, the Supreme Court on Friday said that physical intimacy during good times cannot be branded as rape later just because the alliance soured or broke.
8) Glacial lake outburst in Bhutan triggers flood alert in northern West Bengal
A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Bhutan has triggered a high flood alert in parts of northern West Bengal, prompting evacuations in areas along the Sankosh river and its tributaries amid fears of a sudden rise in water levels, officials said on Friday.
9) Public banks not assets to be sold off, they are tools to build nation: Rahul amid IDBI bank sale row
Amid the IDBI bank disinvestment row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed solidarity with the bank employees and questioned the government's decision to sell off the profitable public bank to a Canadian firm.
10) Plea moved in Madras HC seeking probe into background of CJP's Saurav Das
A businessman on Friday approached the Madras High Court to direct the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to immediately conduct a detailed, thorough and fair probe pertaining to the background and details of Yogesh Sharma alias Saurav Das, the National Co-Convenor of Cockroach Janata Party and his parents.