Public banks not assets to be sold off, they are tools to build nation: Rahul amid IDBI bank sale row

Tagging his letter on X, Gandhi said, "During Congress's time, IDBI was established to build the nation's industry. During Modi's time, first the bidding was seen, then the price was set."

"During Congress's time, banks were being created. During Modi's time, they are being sold. I stand with the employees of IDBI Bank," he said.

His remarks came a day after the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the second round of bidding for strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank was conducted under a procedure determined by the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD), which was empowered by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to address procedural issues and deviations.

The initial round of bidding was conducted in the financial year 2025-26, but the bids were not approved, following which the first round became functus officio, or ceased to have further effect, the DIPAM said in a statement.

It added that the reserve price was neither reduced nor increased and the procedure for the second round, also referred to as the best offer round, was determined by the CGD.