TASMAC liquor prices to rise by Rs 10 from Nov 1; separate buy-back charge scrapped

For instance, a liquor bottle currently priced at Rs 170 will cost Rs 180 from November 1. Consumers will no longer have to pay the Rs 10 separately at the billing counter. They can continue to get Rs 10 back by returning eligible empty bottles under the buy-back scheme.

In a circular dated October 29, TASMAC has directed that the revised MRP be implemented across liquor categories from November 1. The revision covers Indian-made foreign liquor, beer, wine, other State liquor and imported liquor. Prices of liquor supplied to FL-2 and FL-3 licensed premises will also be revised.