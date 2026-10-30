TASMAC liquor prices to rise by Rs 10 from Nov 1; separate buy-back charge scrapped

CHENNAI: Liquor consumers in Tamil Nadu will have to pay Rs 10 more per bottle from November 1, as the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) revises the maximum retail price (MRP) to include the environmental and social welfare cess. The revision will end the existing practice of collecting Rs 10 separately under the empty bottle buy-back scheme, with the amount instead included in the revised MRP.
For instance, a liquor bottle currently priced at Rs 170 will cost Rs 180 from November 1. Consumers will no longer have to pay the Rs 10 separately at the billing counter. They can continue to get Rs 10 back by returning eligible empty bottles under the buy-back scheme.
In a circular dated October 29, TASMAC has directed that the revised MRP be implemented across liquor categories from November 1. The revision covers Indian-made foreign liquor, beer, wine, other State liquor and imported liquor. Prices of liquor supplied to FL-2 and FL-3 licensed premises will also be revised.
TASMAC has instructed manufacturers and distributors to ensure that revised price labels are affixed at production facilities, wholesale depots and retail outlets. Existing stocks without buy-back QR-code stickers must be identified and labelled by October 31. The corporation has instructed shop personnel not to collect any additional amount towards the scheme over and above the revised MRP.
TASMAC will also provide retail shops handling charges ranging from Rs 750 to Rs 2,000 per day, depending on the location and average daily bottle sales, to meet the additional work involved in receiving, storing and handing over empty bottles.