Physical intimacy cannot be branded as rape after consensual relationship sours: SC

Such reflections in hindsight on their own are unfortunate and cannot constitute a consensual relationship as a crime and set the gears of the criminal justice system into motion in a manner that deprives the accused of his liberty and reputation.

"Such an approach denudes the man of any agency entirely as the mere factor of being in a consensual relationship at one point would bind him to it entirely for fear of being accused of rape at a subsequent point of time," the top court said.

"In such a scenario, can it be said that the man has no right to withdraw from the relationship? Can the decision be termed as deceit or fraud? Clearly not," it said.

The court has time and again witnessed the disturbing trend where failed relationships are converted into criminal cases, it added.

Cautioning that the charge of rape, being a heinous offence, must be reserved for situations where there is real sexual violence, coercion or manipulation of consent, the bench said, "When every consensual relationship which sours is converted into an accusation of rape it dilutes the gravity of the offence alleged or rather negates the very allegation of crime."