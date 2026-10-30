Minister R Nirmal Kumar acknowledges ‘procedural lapses’ in Theni sub-jail escape; CCTV, scanners planned

Responding to opposition criticism over the October 26 jailbreak, Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar acknowledged lapses in prison administration and said the government was reviewing security arrangements across prisons.

"There are certain protocols for opening gates and maintaining keys. We are identifying these process lapses and examining security gaps in all prisons," Kumar told reporters here.

The state government was in the process of procuring CCTV cameras and scanning machines and increasing the strength of prison personnel. Measures to upgrade security had been initiated, with separate budgetary allocations made to turn all prisons into high-security facilities, he said.

The inmates lodged at the sub-jail in Theni district allegedly faked a medical emergency and overpowered the guards after a cell door was opened on Monday night. They subsequently assaulted other guards, snatched the keys and escaped. However, their escape was short-lived, as police teams launched an intensive search operation and recaptured them in batches. Eight of the escapees were found hiding in thickets with the help of drones.